Storm Team 27: Sunshine and warm for Sunday

Tonight the clouds will start to push out of the area. Lows will dip into the low 30s. There is also the chance of some patchy fog thoughout the area towards morning. Then all of us will see sunshine Sunday and temperatures will warm up into the 60s. However Sunday night the clouds will roll back into the area and rain is also expected for the end of Monday and into Tuesday. Flooding continues to be the main concern this week with two rain makers moving through this week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight:   Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog.
Low:   31

Sunday:   Partly to mostly sunny.
High:   60

Sunday night:   Mostly cloudy.
Low:   41

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late afternoon. (60% PM)
High:   64

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy. Rain showers.  (80%)
High:   58    Low:   51

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   63    Low:   35

Thursday:   Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High:  61    Low:   50

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:   48    Low:   38

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:   44    Low:   35

