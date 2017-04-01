William Joseph Vasconi, Jr. Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – William Joseph Vasconi, Jr., 62, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

William was born on December 23, 1954 to William Joseph and Barbara Jean (Deal) Vasconi, Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1973.

William worked as a delivery driver for 20 years for Ermies Distributing.

William was a member of the Sharpsville American Legion Post 162 and the Sharpsville VFW Post 6404.

He enjoyed playing scratch-off lottery tickets and cheering on his beloved Michigan Wolverine’s.

He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Nicholas) Gantz of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Crystal Vasconi and her companion Brian Scott of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; son, Ryan (Joanna) Vasconi of West Virginia; parents, William Joseph and Barbara Jean Vasconi, Sr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sister, Debbie (Gary) Cornelious of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; brothers, Robert (Lori) Vasconi of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Richard (Rita) Vasconi of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Daniel (Jessica) Vasconi of California. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Case, Hunter and Bentley also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wellington and Jody Vasconi and Albert and Pearl Deal.

Friends may call Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Mike Carlin, officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service to view obituary visit www.shermanfuneralhome.com.



