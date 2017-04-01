Youngstown charities bring together kids, parents with superheroes

Maurice Clarett, who helps run the Red Zone, said the organizations are collecting 800 bikes for inner city kids

Kids came dressed as their favorite super hero Saturday -- and so did moms and dads -- for the Super Hero Bash at the YWCA.

City Kids Care and the Red Zone put on the event so kids could be kids and families could have fun together.

“It’s just a way to bring the community together and make it stronger,” said Brandon Perry of City Kids Care. “I feel like every parent is a superhero.”

“We’ll be helping kids to basically get from point A to point B,” Clarett said. “We have many different barriers in education. You go to Canfield, Boardman, Poland — they don’t have transportation issues.

“Some of these kids in the inner city have simple transportation barriers, so we’re just trying to do our part.”

Clarett said it’s going to take a few thousand dollars to pay for the bikes. The goal is to have the bikes for kids no later than June.

