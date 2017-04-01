Youngstown charities bring together kids, parents with superheroes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids came dressed as their favorite superhero Saturday — and so did moms and dads — for the Superhero Bash at the YWCA.

City Kids Care and the Red Zone put on the event so kids could be kids and families could have fun together.

“It’s just a way to bring the community together and make it stronger,” said Brandon Perry of City Kids Care. “I feel like every parent is a superhero.”

Youngstown native Maurice Clarett was there too. He talked about the organizations’ efforts of getting 800 bikes for inner city school kids in Youngstown.

“We’ll be helping kids to basically get from point A to point B,” Clarett said. “We have many different barriers in education. You go to Canfield, Boardman, Poland — they don’t have transportation issues.

“Some of these kids in the inner city have simple transportation barriers, so we’re just trying to do our part.”

Clarett said it’s going to take a few thousand dollars to pay for the bikes. The goal is to have the bikes for kids no later than June.