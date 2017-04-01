Youngstown police respond to calls of apparent shooter on the loose

Youngstown police are responding to calls about a man who was reportedly shot in the leg

Published:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are responding to calls about a man who was reportedly shot in the leg.

One of the man’s neighbors initially called police saying the man who was shot lives on Roy Street.

According to the neighbor, another neighbor — who lives behind them on Elberen Street — was the one who shot the man.

Police were just at that home on Elberen Street because they thought the shooter might be inside, but they cleared the scene around 12:30 p.m.

