Youngstown streets get cleaning from YNDC, volunteer groups

They removed trash, dirt and debris from sidewalks along Indianola and took time to clean vacant lots

By Published: Updated:
Saturday, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation worked to clean up the streets of Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation worked to clean up the streets of Youngstown.

But they didn’t do it alone.

Volunteer groups came from Cardinal Mooney High school, Youngstown State University and Americorps, among others. They removed trash, dirt and debris from sidewalks along Indianola and took time to clean vacant lots.

YNDC organizers said being able to see results helps volunteers feel a sense of ownership for the work they do in their hometown.

“Actually, these sidewalks we’re standing on literally weren’t here this morning,” said Tiffany Sokol, YNDC housing director. “They were covered by about six inches of dirt and we’ve been able to totally clear these. So now these kids have a clear path to walk to and from school everyday.”

Additionally, Sokol says these events help younger volunteers develop a good work ethic and character.

For more on the YNDC, check out its official website. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s