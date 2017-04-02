1-month-old baby boy fatally shot near Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police say the infant and a 22-year-old man were both struck by gunfire Saturday night

By Published:
Shooting Generic

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) – Authorities are investigating how a one-month-old baby boy was shot dead in suburban Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police say the infant and a 22-year-old man were both struck by gunfire Saturday night.

The two were in a Chrysler sedan with a 19-year-old woman driver, 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl.

They were shot at multiple times while parked in an apartment complex.

Police say emergency crews took the man and baby to a hospital after the Chrysler crashed into another car while driving off.

The infant died. The man is in stable condition. The other people in the car weren’t hurt.

There’s no information on the suspects, who had fled the scene.

Police say the shooters and victims knew each other and that it’s not a random act of violence.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s