48 hour video game contest results to be unveiled Sunday afternoon

The Youngstown Game Developers will live stream each team's finished prototype on its YouTube channel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local independent game development resourcing group will unveil the results of its annual Game Jam Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m.

It’s taking place at Youngstown State University’s McDonough Art Museum.

A game jam is an event where people come together to create a themed video game in 48 hours, working day and night.

According to the group’s website, it “focuses on helping people become successful game developers in the entertainment technology field.”

