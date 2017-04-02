5 shot during fight at birthday party in Calif., 1 arrested

Witnesses told police the suspect and his friends started a fight with the victims after being asked to leave

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say five men were shot during a fight at a birthday party and that a suspect was arrested.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting Saturday night at a house in Pittsburg, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, and they found five victims with gunshot wounds.

Pittsburg Police Capt. Rathnesh Raman tells the East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2nu1YZa) that the injured were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

He says officers arrested a 23-year-old man who was held by party guests until police arrived.

Witnesses told police the suspect and his friends started a fight with the victims after being asked to leave. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.

He has been booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other felonies.

