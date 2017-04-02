Lonnie B. Solley Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at the First United Methodist Church of Niles for Lonnie B. Solley, 83, who lost his courageous battle with cancer Sunday morning, April 2 at his residence.

Mr. Solley was born September 6, 1933 in Grampian, Pennsylvania, a son of Blair and Viola Fair Solley.

Lonnie was employed at Copperweld Steel for 34 years, retiring as a supervisor of the 21″ rolling mill in 1986.

He was a graduate of Ambridge High School in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

Lonnie served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Lonnie was a 50-year member of the Niles McKinley Lodge No. 794 F & A.M. He was also a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Youngstown and the Shriners of North America. Lonnie was a member of the Amvets in Zephyr Hills, Florida.

He was a Little League coach for baseball, football and softball in Niles. Lonnie had constructed his own house and was truly a “Jack of all Trades”. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and also an avid Nascar fan. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Lonnie’s wife, the former Patricia Beeman, whom he married August 18, 1956, died September 7, 2005.

He is survived by his sons, Gary, Brian and Brett Solley and his daughter, Lisa Solley, all of Niles; his brother, Lemar (Ruth) Solley of Zephyr Hills, Florida; his sister, Addirene Trapp of Economy Township, Pennsylvaia; his grandchildren, Mark (Madeline) DeRubba of Niles, Sgt. 1st class Michael (Heather) Solley of Fayettville, North Carolina and Brandon (Heather) Solley of Cleveland, Texas.

Besides his parents and wife, Lonnie was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Solley and his grandson, Nathan Solley.

There will be a Masonic Service conducted at 10:30 a.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.

Material contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Niles 608 N. Crandon Ave., Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel. Family and Friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



