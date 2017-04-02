Opal Ruth Money Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Opal Ruth Money of Warren, Ohio, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Health Care Center in Warren following a brief illness, she was 98.

Opal was born the daughter of the late Jeffrey and Clara Belle (Morton) Murray on March 24, 1919 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

She was a homemaker and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Niles, Ohio.

On September 14, 1949, Opal was united into marriage with Merrill Charles Money and had shared 44 loving years together until his passing on February 28, 1993.

Her memories will be remembered and celebrated by those she leaves behind: sons, Merrill Norman (Nora) Money of Vienna, Ohio, Gregory Sean (Kathy) Money of Niles, Ohio and Brian Michael (Brenda) Money of Howland, Ohio; daughter, Patricia Ann (George) Moldovan of Boca Raton, Florida; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Opal is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Ruby Pigza, Hazel Murray and Evelyn Holbrook and two brothers, Wilson Murray and Edward Murray.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1822 Niles Vienna Road, Niles, Ohio, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the Church. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Morgan.

Burial will follow in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, (330)-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



Order Flowers Here