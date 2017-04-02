Robert H. “Bob” McDonald Obituary

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Robert H. “Bob” McDonald, 74, of Mecca Township, died Sunday morning, April 2, 2017 at his home.

He was born December 13, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William McDonald, who was killed in World War II and Ruth Campbell McDonald.

Bob was a 1961 graduate of Beaverdale Wilmore high school in Pennsylvania, where he played football as a safety and guard. He then attended college for two years in Cleveland.

He then served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Vietnam War.

Bob worked as a machinist at Wean United for several years and retired in 2010 from Denman Tire.

Bob thoroughly enjoyed being a youth OHSAA football referee for 35 years, officiating high school games on Friday evenings, junior varsity on Saturday and PeeWee games on Sundays. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed crossword and word search puzzles and avidly read the newspaper each day. He also volunteered with SCOPE preparing tax returns and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bertha M. Johnson McDonald, whom he married December 1, 1979; two daughters, Melanie H. Fife of Mineral Ridge and Sheila K. (David) Dunbar of Greene; one son, Timothy Alan Morrison of Mecca Township; five grandchildren, Katie, Heidi and Madison Fife, Brandy Dunbar and Corey Dunbar and one brother, William (Terrie) McDonald of Havelock, North Carolina.

A memorial gathering will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the Johnston Fire Hall Community Center on Route 88, where the family will greet friends.

Per Bob’s wishes, cremation was held and there will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cortland SCOPE, 125 Bank St., Cortland, Ohio 44410 or to Habitat for Humanity, 480 Youngstown Poland Rd., Struthers, Ohio 44471.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.shaferwinanschapel.com.



Order Flowers Here