Ruth G. Close Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ruth G. Close, age 98, of Salem, died at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born January 31, 1919 in Irondale, Ohio, the daughter of the late, Frank and Nancy (Brooks) Ludlam.

She was a 1937 graduate of Salineville High School and a member of the Salem First Church of Nazarene.

Survivors include her husband, Harold A. Close, whom she married June 6, 1940; a daughter, Nancy (Mark) Firth of Salem; a son, Ronald (Janice) Close of Alvin, Texas; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Also preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas A. Close and a sister, Pauline Zeigler.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Salineville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406.

