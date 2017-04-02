Ruth (Ritchie) Ott Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Ruth (Ritchie) Ott, age 72, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Ruth was born in Alliance on January 16, 1945 to the late Richard and Helen (Kemp) Ritchie.

She was a 1963 graduate of Alliance High School and married her husband Robert Ott in 1963.

Ruth was a member of New Hope Church of God.

She was a store manager for Lawsons, Dairy Mart and Circle K where she worked for 45 years.

Ruth enjoyed reading, watching TV, traveling, the Cleveland Indians, cats and most of all her family.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons, Robert (Jody) Ott, Jr. and Elton Lee (Melanie) Ott; two brothers, Bryan (Darlene) Ritchie and Fred (Corliss) Ritchie; six sisters, Helen (Harold) Slabaugh, Mary Miller, Carrie Hughes, Sandy (Mark) McClung, Donna (Harry) Brown and Debbie (Dave) Fisher; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda) Ott, Kayla Wilson and Mason Ott and a great-grandson, Brayden.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Ritchie, Jr. and Donald Ritchie and a great-granddaughter, Heather

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Wilbur officiating.

Friends and family may call the hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 4 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.