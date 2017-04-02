Service dog organization hosting pictures with the Easter Bunny event

The event runs from 4-6 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall

Canine Companions for Independence is hosting an event Sunday evening where pets and their owners can take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

The event runs from 4-6 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall.

The nonprofit organization trains dogs to become service dogs for people with disabilities. The dogs go through 18 months of training, learning commands to help their owners.

Brett Clingan has a neurological disorder. He got his dog Elvis four years ago — Elvis goes everywhere with Clingan.

“We’ve been to high-end restaurants, we’ve been to concerts, we’ve been to Cleveland Browns games, we’ve been to sporting events, anything,” he said.

Aside from helping Clingan with daily tasks, Elvis also provides a big service that all pet owners can understand — companionship.

