Storm Team 27: Rain showers Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Monday will start off cooler with temperatures in the mid to low 40s and mostly cloudy skies. There could be a brief period of sunshine in the morning but by the afternoon the rain will move in, then pick up by the evening commute. Expect the rain to last through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. We are tracking another system moving into the area Thursday that will bring more rain and the chance for some thunder.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Low: 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing in the afternoon. (60% PM)

High: 64

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)

High: 54 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 33

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 34

