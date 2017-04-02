Storm Team 27: Some sunshine returns today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

It is a cold morning across the Valley with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Despite the chill, the sunshine will be around to start the day. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase through the day. It will be a mostly cloudy night with overnight lows only falling back to the lower 40s. The area will be dry for the Monday morning commute. Rain showers will develop into Monday afternoon as temperatures climb to the lower 60s.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 41

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late afternoon. (60% PM)

High: 64

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (80%)

High: 58 Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance late day rain. (30%PM)

High: 62 Low: 37

Thursday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 36

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 33

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 37

