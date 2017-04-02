Youngstown firefighters respond to Sunday morning house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire on Ravenwood Avenue was called in around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

A neighbor said the house was vacant.

When WKBN crews got to the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames, later causing the roof and second floor to collapse.

Next door neighbors were evacuated. Firefighters worked to save the surrounding houses, which suffered minor damages.

Firefighters had control of the fire about an hour after the call went out. Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the call.

