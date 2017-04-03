3 pitchers combine to throw a no-hitter for Reserve

Tomorrow, Sebring will travel to Berlin Center to take on Western Reserve.

By Published:
Western Reserve Blue Devils High School Baseball - Berlin Center, OH

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Wyatt Larimer, Ryan Demsky and Jeep DiCioccio combined for a 7-inning no-hitter as Western Reserve defeated Sebring, 10-0. Larimer began the game by pitching the first two innings. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter. Demsky relieved him in the third inning and tossed the next 3 innings by striking out 4. DiCioccio finished the final two innings – struck out 5 and walked one.

Matt Burcaw led the Blue Devils’ offense with 3 hits (3-4) and Justin Ciccone posted two base hits as well (2-3). Jeep DiCioccio helped his team’s cause by scoring three runs on offense.

The Trojans will visit Reserve (2-0) tomorrow at 5 pm.

