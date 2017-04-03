Austintown mom charged with child endangering again pleads not guilty

Related Coverage Motherly instincts kicked in for Austintown woman who found 4-year-old

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom from Austintown once again pleaded not guilty after being charged with child endangerment on multiple occasions.

Kirsten Adkins, 26, surrendered to police and appeared in Niles Municipal Court Monday morning.

In this case, police say she dropped her 4-year-old daughter off at a home on Walnut Street in Weathersfield while no one was home. Adkins has a pretrial for the charge set for May 3.

It was at least the fourth time the girl has been found alone.

Police arrested her on March 27 after her daughter was found wandering on New Road in Austintown with no shoes or socks. She pleaded not guilty in that case on March 29.

Police found the same girl wandering outside, unsupervised, on March 21 just before 1 p.m.

One evening last September around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to calls in regards to a child found crying and running around a parking lot unsupervised.

The young girl is now in her grandmother’s custody.