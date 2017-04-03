CEO considering consolidating jobs in Youngstown City School District

Krish Mohip held his monthly update meeting Monday afternoon at Volney Rogers Middle School

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At a monthly update meeting, Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he is considering consolidating jobs within the district to cut costs.

In addition to the merging of positions, there is the possibility of suspending several contracts the district has.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Slemens will take over the duties of treasurer Sherry Tyson, who will soon be retiring.

Mohip held the meeting Monday afternoon at Volney Rogers Middle School. The update meetings let parents and teachers in the district know of any changes happening at various schools.

“I think people here, not just in the district, but the city and regionally, are buying into what we’re trying to do and understand we’re not perfect. We’re not where we need to be, we’re nowhere where we should be now. We’re going to be unapologetic about what we need to do to bring this district back into order.”

The date for May’s monthly update meeting hasn’t been set.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s