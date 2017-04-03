Davidson’s game-winner lifts Columbiana

Related Coverage 2017 Columbiana Baseball Preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mitch Davidson’s bases loaded single in the bottom of the seventh proved to be the difference as the Clippers defeated Southern, 3-2. Davidson finished with a pair of hits. Chase Franken led the Clippers with 3 hits. Keenan Green had a pair of RBIs.

Jake Clark tossed the complete-game 7-innings, striking out 13 batters and not allowing an earned run. Clark threw 89 pitches, permitting just 4 hits.

Domanick Michael threw 6 innings for the Indians while striking out 13 Clippers. Michael allowed 5 hits and one earned run (1 walk). Junior Ethan West finished 2 for 3 to lead Southern’s offense (RBI).

Tomorrow, the Clippers (2-0) will welcome Southern to close out their season series.