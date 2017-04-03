Eleni “Helen” Pyknie Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Eleni “Helen” Pyknie, 92, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at her residence

She was born October 30, 1924, in New York, the daughter of the late Michael and Chariklia Soterakis.

She came to Warren in 1946, Helen was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

She enjoyed baking, cooking and crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter, Kitsa (Leo) Galieno of Port Orange, Florida; six grandchildren, Anna (Dimitrios) Sotirakis who were yia yia’s loving caregivers of Warren, Elaine (Paul) Mandalakas of Monaca, Pennsylvania, Angie (Nick) Bellas of Warren, Michele (Kevin) Merten of Warren, Joe (Kim) Mocella of Warren and Christopher Esposito of Girard; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Pyknie whom she married February 26, 1940 and passed away April 1, 1981; a daughter and son-in–law, Maria and Joseph Mocella and a brother, Leo Soterakis.

Family and friends may call Thursday, April 6 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Trisagion Service at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Friday, April 7 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Friday, April 7 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Eleni’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the Pyknie family.



Order Flowers Here