Jean Eleanor Lisum Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Jean Eleanor Lisum, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2017.

She was born on November 4, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Carl Wills Myers and Violet May (Hilliah) Myers.

She graduated from North Jackson High School in 1943.

Jean married Paul Lisum on May 18, 1946. He passed away on April 19, 1964.

She lived in Newton Falls for most of her life.

Jean worked at Packard Electric for over 25 years as a line operator.

She was a member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

Jean loved crossword puzzles, knitting, crocheting and traveling.

Everyone will always remember the “Friday Get Togethers” for pizza and chicken at her house. She looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her parents and brother, Jack Myers preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memories are her three children, daughters, Paula Corp of Champion and Vicki Shaulis of Newton Falls and her son, Rick (Teresa) Lisum of Newton Falls; a nephew, Carl (Mary) Myers of New Springfield; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to service time from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Pastor Tom Snyder will officiate the service.

Jean will be laid to rest beside her husband Paul at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may view this obituary online. To send condolences please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 5 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.