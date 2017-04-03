Kenneth E.” Red” Jones Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Kenneth E. “Red” Jones, 87, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born January 21, 1930 in Niles, Ohio, the son of the late John and Gertrude Jones.

He was a 1948 graduate of Howland High School.

He retired in 1976 from LTV Steel Corporation as a roll grinder after 40 years.

Kenneth enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, fly tying and making his own fishing baits.

Kenneth was a proud United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict where he earned the rank of Bosun’s mate 1st Class. Kenneth served on the USS Carpoletti and the USS Shadwell. He received the following medals National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Jones; two daughters, Dorothy Denman and Karen (Kevin) Kuriatnyk both of Cortland and two sons, Terry (Sharon) Jones of Vienna and Timothy (Sharon) Jones of Dublin; ten grandchildren, Keith (Kristina), Scott (Kayla), Kevin (Kelli), Christopher, Melia (Jerre), Kyle, Brandi (John), Sean, Teryn and Colleen and nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Alexandria Shafer; five brothers and five sisters.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, April 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Committal Service will be held Thursday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery with Military Honors.

Also, the family wishes to extend a special thank you to everyone at Hospice house.

