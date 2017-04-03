Lina May Reese Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lina May Reese, 79, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 3, 2017 after a brave fight with a short illness. She was surrounded by love as she passed.

Lina was born March 24, 1938 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of James O. and Margaret G. Christy Holland. She was one of ten children.

She dedicated her life to being a great mother and homemaker and was an active church goer. Her life was guided by her belief in Christ and loved spending time with friends and family, especially her granddaughter, Ardyn whom she adored.

She will be missed more than words by her daughter, Christine (Will) and Ardyn, all of whom she had a special relationship with and will forever be remembered as “Yunny”.

She is also survived by two sisters, Alice (Richard) Wargo and “Margie” (Mike) Brink, both of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina; a brother, Chet (Suzannne) Holland of South Carolina and Ronnie (Ellen) Holland of Howland. She leaves many nieces and nephews.

She is looking forward to a reunion with her husband, George Parker Reese, who passed in 1990, as well as a grandson, Parker Reese who passed in 2004. Siblings Delores Showalter, James Holland, Iris Biery, Delbert Holland and Orbin Holland also passed before her. Special nephews, Rich D’Orio, as well as Christopher and Matthew Wargo are also waiting for “Aunt Lina” on the other side.

As per her wishes, there will be no services.

Lina’s life will be memorialized daily by her family, as the good deeds she did anonymously for others will be continued on in various ways as wished by Lina before she passed. She will forever be remembered by the way she celebrated life every day, passing on a good word to others and sharing her kind heart and loving spirit with those around her.

The family asks for no material contributions. Instead, when you have the opportunity to reach out to someone and make a change in their day, think of Lina with a smile.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 5 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.