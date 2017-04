Related Coverage 2017 Liberty Softball Preview

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Allie Longo tossed a perfect game in the Leopards’ 18-0 victory over East. Longo finished her 5-inning outing with 10 strikeouts.

For Liberty, Madison Weinreber finished with a pair of hits. Weinreber and Alexa Henry each had 2 RBIs. Sydney Lara scored three runs.

Tomorrow, Liberty (1-2) will visit East.