Man accused of raping, murdering OSU student pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brian Golsby, the man accused of raping, kidnapping, and murdering Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes in February pleaded not guilty in court Monday to 18 charges against him.

Golsby was indicted on 18 counts including:

1 count aggravated murder with specifications (F)

1 count kidnapping with specifications (F1)

3 counts aggravated murder with specifications (F)

1 count aggravated robbery with specifications (F1)

1 count rape with specifications (F1)

2 counts tampering with evidence (F3)

2 counts aggravated robbery with specification (F3)

4 counts aggravated robbery with specifications (F1)

2 counts kidnapping with specifications (F1)

1 count having weapons under disability with specification (F3)

On Friday, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced he was going to seek the death penalty against Golsby.

O’Brien said Golsby spent more than two hours with Tokes on February 8, 2017 after he allegedly kidnapped her in the Short North.Investigators said Golsby eventually took Tokes to Scioto Grove Metro Park, where he killed her. The county coroner said Tokes had been shot twice in the head.

O’Brien said he does not believe Golsby had a specific victim in mind.

“It would appear to me that night he was trolling the entire neighborhood, looking for someone like her who was alone that he could prey upon.”

According to O’Brien, GPS coordinates from an ankle monitor Golsby was wearing show he started near OSU’s Wexner Medical Center about an hour before Tokes was kidnapped. Eventually, the GPS data shows Golsby making his way to the Short North. O’Brien said investigators believe Tokes was kidnapped near her parked car after leaving her shift at the Bodega cafe.

“[Tokes] was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong offender,” O’Brien said.

Investigators were also able to use the GPS data to link Golsby to a series of crimes in and around German Village.

Experts said the GPS monitors are meant to deter parolees from committing another offense, but that they’re not going to stop someone like Golsby.

“The GPS is not going to be able to tell you what he’s doing when he’s out. Again, you can restrict his movements, put him under house arrest so he can’t leave, but that’s a different level of restriction than GPS,” said Ohio State University law professor Ric Simmons.

Simmons said short of keeping him in prison, there wasn’t much else state officials could do once Golsby was out of prison.

“There is no way to watch him 100 percent of the time and that would also raise certain concerns if the government is watching people all of the time…There are Fourth Amendment concerns about that – whether or not that’s going to be an overly broad search.”

