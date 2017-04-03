Man charged with stealing ‘Chris Shaker for Judge’ campaign sign

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is charged with stealing a “Chris Shaker for Judge” campaign sign after an investigation by the Weathersfield and Niles police departments.

Niles Police Chief Jay Holland said he witnessed a man take the campaign sign for the judge’s race out of a yard on Youngstown Warren Road and replace it with a “Gil Blair for Judge” sign.

Weathersfield police questioned James Sherock and reported that Chris Shaker’s sign was in the front seat of his vehicle. Sherock told police that he was told to clear the lot of signs by the homeowner. The homeowner told police that they only gave Sherock permission to place the Gil Blair sign but not remove the other sign, according to a police report.

Sherock was charged with petty theft. He is set to appear in Niles Municipal Court at 8:45 a.m. April 4.