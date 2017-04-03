Mill Creek Park opens season with reminder about rules

Park officials are urging everyone to follow the rules so everyone can stay safe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The spring weather means more people are heading out to the trails for hiking and biking. Trails at Mill Creek Park were packed over the weekend with walkers, runners and bikers. Park officials are urging everyone to follow the rules so everyone can stay safe.

Maureen Horvath comes to the park three or four days a week to run and says, for the most part, everyone is courteous on the trails.

“If they are coming up behind you to give us a beep or just sure they are not going 50 miles per hour,” George said.

For the bikers, there is a posted speed limit of 15 miles per hour on the trails. And anyone approaching a walker or runner from behind should signal or call out to let them and then pass on the left.

Bicyclists are also encouraged to wear a helmet.

Pets are welcome on the trails, but they must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet.

“We also require those users to pick up after their pets, so bring with you bags to pick up after them,” said Mill Creek Planning Manager Justin Rogers.

Pet stations are available along the bikeway with bags.

The park trails are open from dawn to 9 p.m. and are patrolled by the MetroParks police department.

