Monday is last day to register to vote before primary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It seems like Election Day was just here, but the May primary is right around the corner. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Monday, April 03. The deadline is 9 p.m.

In 2012, which was a presidential election year, primary turnout was around 25 to 29 percent for both Trumbull and Mahoning counties. In 2015, an off year, primary turnout was about 16 to 18 percent.

“In an off year, that isn’t a presidential or governor’s race, usually we get anywhere from 25 to 30 percent and that is a good turnout for us,” said Tom McCabe, Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Stephanie Penrose, with the Trumbull County Board of Elections, said there isn’t much interest in local elections.

“Which is a shame because these are the people who make our decisions on our level,” Penrose said. “I’m expecting a 15 percent turnout compared to a 67 percent turnout.”

Voters can register online or at the local board of elections, libraries or at the BMV.