Monday is last day to register to vote before primary

Voters can register online or at the local board of elections, libraries or at the BMV

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It seems like Election Day was just here, but the May primary is right around the corner. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Monday, April 03. The deadline is 9 p.m.

In 2012, which was a presidential election year, primary turnout was around 25 to 29 percent for both Trumbull and Mahoning counties. In 2015, an off year, primary turnout was about 16 to 18 percent.

“In an off year, that isn’t a presidential or governor’s race, usually we get anywhere from 25 to 30 percent and that is a good turnout for us,” said Tom McCabe, Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Stephanie Penrose, with the Trumbull County Board of Elections, said there isn’t much interest in local elections.

“Which is a shame because these are the people who make our decisions on our level,” Penrose said. “I’m expecting a 15 percent turnout compared to a 67 percent turnout.”

Voters can register online or at the local board of elections, libraries or at the BMV.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s