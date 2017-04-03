Ohio father arrested after 13-year-old’s deadly overdose

Robert Wylie was arrested and is in the Montgomery County Jail

Robert Wylie, charged after his teen son died of a heroin overdose, Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 13-year-old who overdosed on heroin has died, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Nathan Wylie died Saturday at Dayton Children’s Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

The boy’s father, Robert Wylie, was arrested and is still in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to a police report on the March 28 incident, the father and another man brought the teenager to a fire station on South Broadway Tuesday night. The boy was unconscious when they arrived.

Medics believed the boy was suffering from a heroin overdose. They administered the overdose antidote naloxone and took him to Miami Valley Hospital. He was later transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he passed away.

