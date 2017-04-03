Patriots owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys

Brady grinned as he held the jerseys, saying: "Pretty cool. That's awesome."

By Published:
Tom Brady
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Tom Brady's missing jersey from the Super Bowl has been found in the possession of a member of the international media. The NFL said in a statement Monday, March 20, 2017 that his jersey was found through the "cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities." (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) – Tom Brady’s purloined Super Bowl jerseys are back in the hands of their rightful owner.

The New England Patriots tweeted a short video on Monday showing team owner Robert Kraft presenting his star quarterback with the jerseys at Kraft’s home.

Kraft quipped that the jerseys “took an international trip.”

Brady’s 2017 jersey went missing from the Patriots’ locker room after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

Mexican authorities later found it while searching the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega. They also recovered a Brady jersey that had disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl.

Ortega hasn’t been charged. Houston police and the FBI assisted in the investigation, and Kraft thanked them anew.

Brady grinned as he held the jerseys, saying: “Pretty cool. That’s awesome.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s