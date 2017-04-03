Pennsylvania Woman, 36, collapses at end of half marathon and dies

The Scranton resident had run the half marathon the previous year.

By Published:
crash ambulance emergency generic

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a woman collapsed at the end of a half marathon in Pennsylvania and died at a hospital.

Thirty-six-year-old Lindsay Doherty collapsed at the end of Sunday’s 13.1-mile (21.1-kilometer) Scranton Half Marathon.

The Lackawanna County coroner planned an autopsy Monday on the married mother of three.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton says Doherty worked in its development office, raising money for Catholic education. A special prayer service was scheduled for Monday night at St. Paul’s Parish in Scranton, where she was a member.

The Scranton resident had run the half marathon the previous year.

Medical workers, including two emergency room physicians, worked to resuscitate Doherty at the race before she was taken to the hospital.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s