Related Coverage Neighbors complain about group home in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Goshen Township police are investigating the assault of a man inside a home on Route 45.

According to police, the man was attacked early Monday morning by a group of girls who escaped the nearby Sharon Lynn Home for Girls.

The girls were arrested, according to police.

WKBN 27 First News is working to get more details.

Check back here and tune in to WKBN 27 First News at Noon for updates.