Report: Driver tries to ram Youngstown officer, passenger takes off with guns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop in Youngstown turned into a police chase on the road and a foot chase through backyards on the north side of the city.

According to a police report, officers attempted to pull over a car Sunday night at about 7 p.m. on Cassis Avenue for speeding and an improper turn violation. The driver did not stop and a police chase ensued.

Officers followed the car to the 700 block of Cassius Avenue where the car stopped and the passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Key’Von Belcher, jumped out and started running away.

As one officer was chasing Belcher, another unit began following the driver down Cassius Avenue. The driver did not pull over but instead threw the car into reverse and attempted to hit the police cruiser. The officer had to put his cruiser in reverse to avoid being hit. The driver then turned around in a driveway and came straight toward the cruiser again, narrowly missing the officer. This time, the officer had to pull up onto the grass to avoid getting hit, the report stated.

A police chase ensued down Cassius Avenue, onto McGuffey Road and then onto Lansdowne Boulevard where the officer then called off the pursuit.

Belcher was caught in the backyard of a house on Cassius Avenue. Police found a loaded handgun near where Belcher was taken to the ground and another loaded handgun was found in the path where an officer had chased Belcher. Police noted that they saw Belcher throw something “chrome” from his hand as he was running. Police also found Tramadol pills on Belcher, the report stated.

Both handguns were taken as evidence.

Belcher was arrested and charged with drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability and obstructing official business.