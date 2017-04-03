Storm Team 27: Tracking rain

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Rain showers will develop today and become more likely into the afternoon. High temperatures will return to the lower 60s. The chance for wet weather will stick around through the evening commute and into the overnight. Rain showers will be likely on Tuesday. The Valley will get a brief break from the wet weather on Wednesday. We are tracking another system moving into the area late Wednesday into Thursday that will bring more rain and the chance for some thunder.

THE FORECAST

Today:   Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (60% )
High:   64

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance t-storm. (80%)
Low:   54

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.  (80%)
High:   58

Wednesday:   Partly sunny. Chance for showers late. (20%PM)
High:   63    Low:   37

Thursday:  Cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm. (70%)
High:   54    Low:   47

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:   44    Low:   36

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain.  (30%)
High:   47    Low:   33

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   62    Low:   34

Monday:   Partly sunny.
High:   66    Low:   47

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s