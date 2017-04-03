Storm Team 27: Warm with rain this afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Rain showers will be more likely this afternoon. High temperatures will return to the lower 60s. The chance for wet weather will stick around through the evening commute and into the overnight. Rain showers will be likely on Tuesday. The Valley will get a brief break from the wet weather on Wednesday. We are tracking another system moving into the area late Wednesday into Thursday that will bring more rain and the chance for some thunder.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (60% )

High: 64

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers likely. Chance t-storm. (80%)

Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late. (20%PM)

High: 63 Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm. (70%)

High: 54 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 33

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 34

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 47

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.