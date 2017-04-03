Trumbull Co. finishes month with 189 total drug overdoses, 26 deaths

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eight people died in Trumbull County over the weekend from apparent opioid-related overdoses, according to the coroner’s office. That brings the county’s total number of drug-related deaths to 26 in the month of March.

The Trumbull County Health Department released March’s overdose statistics, which show the number of overdoses is continuing to climb at a rate never seen before.

There have been 39 overdose deaths in Trumbull County since Jan. 1, 2017. Last year, there were a total of 104 deaths.

In March, 189 overdoses were reported in the county — way up from 45 in February and 73 in January.

The most overdoses (47) were reported in the 44483 zip code, which includes northeast Warren and a small section of Champion Township.

Warren City Councilman Al Novak, who represents part of northeast Warren, previously speculated this area may be showing high numbers because of the many parking lots on Elm Road — where drug users often buy and inject their drugs.

The statistics also show the average age of people overdosing was 35 — 70 percent were between the ages of 20 to 40.

There were 131 males and 58 females.

The most overdoses occurred on Fridays and the fewest on Saturdays.

