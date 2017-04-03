Trump’s coal plan unlikely to stop Ohio’s natural gas boom

About a dozen natural gas power plants now are being built or developed in Ohio

FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, a crew works on a gas drilling rig at a well site for shale based natural gas in Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A building boom of natural gas power plants in Ohio is putting the industry on track to replace coal as the dominant source of electricity in the state.

The Trump administration’s move last week to eliminate environmental restrictions in an effort to help coal isn’t likely to stop the shift.

About a dozen natural gas power plants now are being built or developed in Ohio. Most are near the rich natural gas reserves in eastern Ohio’s shale fields.

One industry leader says there’s still room for 15 more natural gas plants to come on line within the next decade.

The head of Ohio’s coal association says he thinks coal still has a strong future and that Trump’s new order creates a more level playing field for all energy sources.

