Warren man faces 10 years in prison for heroin, firearms conviction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after he was convicted of having more than a kilogram of heroin and firearms.

Ricardo B. McKinney, 31, is scheduled to sentenced on July 19.

A jury convicted him on one count of possession with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, being a felon in possession of firearms and two counts of distribution of heroin.

Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said the conviction came after an investigation by the Warren Street Crimes Unit and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said McKinney sold heroin on two occasions in early 2015. Warren police arrested McKinney on Feb. 25, 2015, with approximately 1657.2 grams of heroin and two handguns. McKinney was prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, according to court documents and trial testimony.

“This is a criminal who does not belong on the streets of Warren or anywhere else. The amount of deadly drugs he had, and the fact that he’s a felon with firearms, demonstrates that prison is the proper place for this defendant,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio David Sierleja said.

Prosecutors forfeited nearly $30,000 and the two firearms seized as part of the investigation.