LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – J.T. Wolke struck out 10 and allowed just a single hit as LaBrae shutout Brookfield, 6-0. Wolke tossed 113 pitches and scored a pair of runs offensively to lead the Vikings.

Tyler Morris had a double and drove in two runs for LaBrae.

For Brookfield, Hunter Sheehan had the Warriors’ lone base hit.

LaBrae will travel to Brookfield to take on the Warriors at 5 pm tomorrow.