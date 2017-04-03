Woman escapes apartment fire in Bazetta Township

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was able to escape a burning apartment but the unit sustained extensive damage.

Emergency crews are called about 5:40 a.m. Monday to an apartment inside the Ivy Hill Circle complex. off of Elm Road.

The woman was able to make it out safely, but flames and smoke completely destroyed the unit. The surrounding units were not damaged.

Bazetta Fire Chief Dennis Lewis said the fire started in the bedroom but did not know the cause.

The Red Cross is offering assistance to the people who were living there.

The fire is under investigation.