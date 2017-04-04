Austintown crime activity: Woman admits having irresistible urge to steal

Monday, March 27

10:30 a.m. – 4200 block of New Road, Kirsten Adkins, 26, arrested and charged with child endangering. Police said Adkins’ 4-year-old daughter was found running near the road while Adkins was at home sleeping. Police said they’ve been called twice in the past for similar incidents.

Tuesday, March 28

3:17 p.m. – 4800 block of Mahoning Ave., police are investigating a reported theft of more than $33,000 from Chad Anthony’s restaurant. The business’ owner, Timothy Merlin, told police that he believed a former business partner was pocketing money made from promotions.

4 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Megan M. Spare arrested and charged with theft. An employee of Walmart said she stopped Spare after witnessing her steal several items and put them in her purse. She said Spare then ran through the parking lot after admitting to taking the items because she was homeless. Police said she was arrested near the parking lot of Lane Funeral Home.

9:31 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Four Mile Run Road, Ross D. Deweese arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. During a traffic stop, police said needles, a pipe and other drug items were found. Police said suspected crack cocaine was also found in the car. Deweese told police, “It’s crack, but I haven’t used crack in some time,” according to a police report. Police said Deweese also admitted to being a heroin addict and using earlier that morning. Additional charges were pending.

Friday, March 31

12:37 p.m. – 2400 block of Vollmer Dr., police were called to investigate a reported overdose.

1:31 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Leanna K. Razo arrested and charged with theft at Walmart. Police said a man was with Razo at the time of the thefts, but he denied involvement and refused to come to the police department for questioning.

Sunday, April 2

10: 36 p.m. – 300 block of Rosemont Ave., William C. Strahin arrested and charged with domestic violence. A relative of Strahin’s told police that Strahin pushed her because he was upset she dumped his beer down the sink. She said Strahin was intoxicated and they had gotten into an argument earlier about his drinking. Police said when Strahin was arrested, he made a threat in reference to the victim.

Monday, April 3

3:44 p.m. – 200 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Sarah M. Vangundy arrested and charged with domestic violence and violation of a protection order. Police were called to the home of Vangundy’s relative, who said Vangundy was at the house and had assaulted her, even though she had a protection order against her. Police said Vangundy said she had permission from a judge to break the protection order, but when asked for the paperwork, she became emotional and couldn’t find it. Police said the victim had nail marks and bruising on her arm from the alleged assault.

4:46 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Earlene Williams arrested and charged with theft at Walmart. Police said Williams didn’t scan several items at a self-checkout register. Williams admitted to being a “kleptomaniac” — which means having an irresistible urge to steal — and said she thought she could get away with stealing the items as she had in the past, according to a police report.

10:19 p.m. – 1100 block of Canfield Niles Rd., Kathryn F. Ratliff charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to Pilot in reference to a woman going truck to truck. Ratliff denied being the woman and said she was with a friend in the back row who was sleeping. Police said she could not point out the truck or give the man’s name, saying she didn’t want him involved. Police said Ratliff was found with a pipe containing marijuana residue. She was told not to return to the property.

Tuesday, April 4

12:39 a.m. – 5300 block of Seventy Six Dr., Candice M. Slusher arrested on a warrant from Weathersfield Police for failing to appear in court on a traffic charge. Police said someone dropped off Slusher behind Club 76 and she was stopped while walking toward the semi trucks. She was warned not to return back to Club 76, Pilot, Travel Center, and several local hotels.

4:12 a.m. – 300 block of Victoria Rd., a woman reported that her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle, which was parked at Pure Foods while she was working.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Austintown Police Department.

