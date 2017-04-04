Boardman man charged with robbing acquaintance

Joseph Zaku is charged with aggravated robbery

By Published:
Joseph Zaku, charged with aggravated robbery in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery

Joseph Zaku, 19, was arrested on Monday.

Police said Zaku is charged with an incident last Wednesday in which a gun was pulled on another man.

A family member of the victim told police that Zaku took several items from the victim and threatened to shoot him if he told police.

The victim told police that he, Zaku and another suspect were “smoking weed” at Zaku’s house on March 25 when he was robbed, according to a police report. He told police that he was afraid to report the incident and said Zaku again robbed him of his cell phone and assaulted him three days later.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on April 11.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s