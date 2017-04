BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Boardman police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft.

Police released photos of a male suspect they believe is involved in a theft at Walmart on March 24.

The incident happened about 10:45 p.m.at the store on Doral Drive.

A 43-inch Smart TV was taken.

The suspect left in an older-model black SUV.