Budget not likely topic of State of State speech Tuesday

The speech will be delivered 7 p.m. Tuesday at the State Theater in Sandusky

Ohio Gov. John Kasich addresses the 2016 National Convention of the NAACP Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Governor John Kasich will once again take his state of the state address on the road.

The speech will be delivered 7 p.m. Tuesday at the State Theater in Sandusky. Kasich is the first governor to take the speech out of the State House.

Kasich called this the perfect opportunity to showcase Ohio’s Great Lake.

The speech comes just weeks before the expected release of a new book reflecting on his experiences in the contentious 2016 presidential election.

It’s been clear since Kasich left the race last year that national political unity remains his focus. That could affect what he has to say Tuesday at Sandusky’s State Theatre.

Past governors have used their speeches to reveal or defend their budgets, but Kasich’s budget was introduced nearly two months ago, making that theme unlikely.

Kasich’s book, “Two Paths,” expands on a campaign speech in which he warned against “vicious” campaign tactics as undignified and playing on hate and fear. He says Americans need to find common ground to tackle society’s big challenges.

