Carol Ann Bacon Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Carol Ann Bacon, 74, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017 at 6:10 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Carol was born on April 20, 1942 in Laurium, Michigan a daughter of the late William W. and Anna M. (Biehy) Djerf.

Carol was a 1960 graduate of Calumet High School in Michigan.

She was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown.

Carol spent her time as a homemaker, caring for her husband and children whom she loved and adored. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, spending time at the library, gardening and keeping up on the news, world events and politics.

She leaves behind, her husband and best friend, James Bacon, whom she married on November 10, 1962, they spent 54 loving years together as husband and wife; her childrenh James (Mary Beth) Bacon, of Poland, David Bacon, of Austintown, Susan Bacon, of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Nicholas Hlivak, of Syracuse New York and Jake Bacon, of Poland; brothers, Roy (Judy) Djerf, of Escanaba, Michigan and Ed Jackson, of Minneapolis Minnesota.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Patrick Bacon.

Family and friends may call Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A mass will be held Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, with Fr. Fedor.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Carol’s caregiver Tiffani, for all the love and compassion she showed Carol.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd. Youngstown, OH 44515.

