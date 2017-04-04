Construction of Chill-Can plant begins with tree removal

Workers were cutting down and removing trees Tuesday at the site at the corner of N. Lane Avenue and Vernon Street in Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
Chill-Can plant construction in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction began Tuesday on the new Chill-Can plant on Youngstown’s lower east side.

The site is at the corner of N. Lane Avenue and Vernon Street.

Tuesday afternoon, several large machines were cutting down and removing trees in preparation for the plants going up.

Ten to 15 houses have also been prepared for demolition, and still must come down as well. There were still several residents living on the 21 acres who had to be relocated.

Eighty-eight-year-old Bertha Tillis fought to save her home of 55 years but in the end, agreed to move.

The first two Chill-Can plants will be done by late fall and two others will be finished by the summer of 2018.

When they’re completed, they’ll bring 250 new jobs.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s