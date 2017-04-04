Construction of Chill-Can plant begins with tree removal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction began Tuesday on the new Chill-Can plant on Youngstown’s lower east side.

The site is at the corner of N. Lane Avenue and Vernon Street.

Tuesday afternoon, several large machines were cutting down and removing trees in preparation for the plants going up.

Ten to 15 houses have also been prepared for demolition, and still must come down as well. There were still several residents living on the 21 acres who had to be relocated.

Eighty-eight-year-old Bertha Tillis fought to save her home of 55 years but in the end, agreed to move.

The first two Chill-Can plants will be done by late fall and two others will be finished by the summer of 2018.

When they’re completed, they’ll bring 250 new jobs.

