Dept. of Justice walkback won’t impact deal made with Warren PD

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to revisit deals the Department of Justice has made with police departments accused of excessive force.

The Attorney General has ordered the Justice Department to review reform agreements the Obama administration made with police departments across the country, in the latest move to boost law enforcement morale and independence.

The new directive are signs the Trump administration is planning to scale back the number of investigations into law enforcement misconduct – and revisit deals negotiated by the prior administration’s civil rights unit.

Warren is one of those departments. Law Director Greg Hicks doesn’t think Sessions’s memo looking to slow or stop federal oversight of local police departments will impact the deal Warren has already reached with the Department of Justice. He said they are already at the tail end of that agreement.

The city has been working on improving areas like how they report and record use of force and training, all issues the Justice Department pointed out in a consent decree when they stepped in five years ago.

“The DOJ recently told us that we are coming out of this cycle faster than anyone else that we’ve dealt with through all of these things,” Hicks said. “We are pleased to see we are doing what we should do to make our police department better and to serve the people better.”

But Sessions’s memo dated March 31 says it is not the federal government’s responsibility to manage local police departments and even wanted an immediate review of all DOJ activities, including existing or contemplated consent decrees.

“A lot of what we experienced as a result was very positive – not all negative. There were some very positive things and some needed changes,” Hicks said.