Elizabeth A. Telego Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Old Springfield United Church of Christ in Petersburg for Elizabeth A. Telego, 87, who died Tuesday, April 4 at her residence.

Elizabeth was born February 10, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of Andrew and Ann Martinko Eperjesi.

She married Stanley S. Telego on October 4, 1947.

She worked in retail and as a home healthcare provider.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening and crocheting.

Elizabeth leaves one son, Stanley S. Telego (LeAnn Thomas) of New Middletown; two daughters, Stephanie Fannon of Poland and Judy (Richard) Rogers of New Springfield; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley who died October 20, 1988; one brother, Andrew Eperjesi and two sisters, Margaret Monroe and Helen Roble.

Friends may call at the Old Springfield United Church of Christ in Petersburg Thursday, April 6 from 9:30 – 11:30 am.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers tributes in Elizabeth’s name be made to Grace Hospice at 7206 Market Street in Boardman, OH, 44512.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.



